Tesla to continue using Mobileye technology - Fortune
December 17, 2015

Tesla to continue using Mobileye technology - Fortune

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc will continue to use driving assistant software maker Mobileye NV's technology in its cars, Fortune magazine reported on Thursday, citing a Tesla spokesman. (for.tn/1mpwaVh)

George Hotz, the first person to hack an iPhone, had challenged Mobileye’s technology in a Bloomberg Businessweek article on Dec. 16.

Influential short-selling firm Citron Research in a tweet on Wednesday called Mobileye's stock "short of the year: 2016" and provided a link to a report on electrek.co, which said Tesla was planning to discontinue Mobileye's autopilot system and build its own in-house system. (bit.ly/1TQ4Da1)

Shares of Mobileye were up 3.5 percent in premarket on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

