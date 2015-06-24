FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Rogers says to buy Mobilicity, Shaw airwaves
June 24, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Rogers says to buy Mobilicity, Shaw airwaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc has orchestrated a series of deals that will boost the quality of its mobile phone service, Canada’s largest wireless operator said on Wednesday.

Rogers will pay C$440 million ($355.21 million) for struggling wireless operator Mobilicity and C$100 million to complete a long-standing agreement to buy airwaves from Shaw Communications Inc. It will also sell some spectrum to Wind Mobile.

$1 = 1.2387 Canadian dollars Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

