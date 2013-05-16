FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telus says to buy Mobilicity for C$380 million
May 16, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Telus says to buy Mobilicity for C$380 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 16 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada’s biggest wireless telephone companies, said it will pay C$380 million ($370 million) to acquire Mobilicity, a recent entrant to the industry which helped force prices down but failed to draw many customers.

The privately-held company, known formally as Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Holdings Inc, had been losing a significant amount of money each month and approached Telus because of its “strong customer focus”, Mobilicity said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
