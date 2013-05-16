FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada says will take time to evaluate Telus/Mobilicity deal
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Canada says will take time to evaluate Telus/Mobilicity deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will take the time needed to review the proposed purchase of the small wireless company Mobilicity by Canada’s established phone company Telus Corp, Industry Minister Christian Paradis said on Thursday.

The government has set aside wireless spectrum for small players in order to encourage competition, and Paradis’ statement highlighted that issue.

“Our government has taken significant action to promote competition in the wireless sector,” he said. “The agreement between Telus and Mobilicity is subject to regulatory approvals. The government will take the time required to review the proposal carefully.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.