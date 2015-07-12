FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Mobily names former MTN exec Farroukh as CEO effective July 12
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 12, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Mobily names former MTN exec Farroukh as CEO effective July 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia’s number two telecommunications operator, has named Ahmad Farroukh as its new chief executive effective from Sunday, it said in a statement.

Farroukh was previously head of MTN Group’s South African business, but resigned last week due to personal and family reasons. Farroukh would leave by the end of July, MTN said, at a time when MTN staff in the country have been striking for nearly two months for higher pay.

Farroukh brings “a proven track record of success in the area of financial management, audit and operations”, Mobily said in its bourse filing.

Mobily’s chairman was quoted by newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat last week as saying the company would be soon naming a new CEO. The operator removed previous CEO Khalid al-Kaf in February, who had been suspended since November when the company first revealed significant accounting issues.

Deputy CEO Serkan Okandan has been serving as temporary head since November. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.