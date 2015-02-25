FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi telco Mobily says sacks CEO Kaf after accounting probe
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 25, 2015 / 6:06 AM / in 3 years

Saudi telco Mobily says sacks CEO Kaf after accounting probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has sacked its chief executive Khalid al-Kaf, who had been suspended since November pending an investigation into accounting practices at the telecom operator, it said on Wednesday.

Kaf had been suspended on Nov. 23 after the company restated 18 months of earnings due to what it said was an accounting error.

The kingdom’s No.2 operator said Kaf had offered to resign on Feb. 21.

Mobily said in a separate statement that it would not pay a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2014, for which it reported a loss of 2.28 billion riyals ($607.94 million). It is the second quarter in succession in which it has not paid a dividend. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.