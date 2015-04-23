FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Mobily appoints managing director
April 23, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Mobily appoints managing director

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Mobily has appointed Khalifa Hassan al-Shamsi as managing director, the loss-making telecommunications operator said on Thursday.

Shamsi will replace disgraced predecessor Khalid al-Kaf, who left Mobily in February following an earnings scandal that led the company to restate 18 months of previously-announced profits and subsequently report losses in the fourth quarter of 2014 and first quarter of this year.

Mobily initially suspended Kaf from his position as managing director and chief executive in November, placing his deputy Serkan Okandan in temporary charge.

Okandan, who joined Mobily last October, is also chief financial officer of Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat, which owns 27.5 percent of Mobily.

Okandan’s remit at Mobily was until the end of March, he told Reuters in February.

Shamsi joined Etisalat in 1993 and was previously chief marketing officer and chief business officer of the company’s domestic operations, Mobily’s statement added. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

