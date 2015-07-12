FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Mobily names former Mobinil executive as new chief financial officer
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 12, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Mobily names former Mobinil executive as new chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia’s number two telecommunications operator, has appointed Kais Ben Hamida as chief financial officer, its parent company Etisalat said on Sunday.

Ben Hamida joins the company from Mobinil, where he has worked as chief financial officer at the Egyptian phone operator since 2011, according to the statement from Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat, which owns 28 percent of Mobily.

Earlier on Sunday, Mobily named Ahmad Farroukh as its new chief executive effective from Sunday.

Mobily’s chairman was quoted by newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat last week as saying the company would be soon naming a new CEO.

The operator removed previous CEO Khalid al-Kaf in February, who had been suspended since November when the company first revealed significant accounting issues. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.