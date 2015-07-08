FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobily return to profitability difficult to judge - chairman tells newspaper
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 8, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Mobily return to profitability difficult to judge - chairman tells newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - The chairman of Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said it was difficult to say when the kingdom’s second-biggest mobile operator would return to profitability, according to an interview published in Asharq Al-Awsat on Wednesday.

The company has been rocked by accountancy issues which have forced it to restate financial statements dating back to 2013, incurring huge losses in the process.

A team appointed by the Capital Market Authority identified concerned over the operator’s contracts with customers, including those for fibre networks, according to a bourse filing from Mobily last month.

According to the interview, Mobily chairman Suliman bin Abdulrahman al-Gwaiz said the company’s current focus was on returning stability to the firm, although this was unlikely to happen before the beginning of next year.

Mobily, 28 percent owned by the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat, has laid off around 400 non-Saudi staff in a bid to control costs and expects the company to announce a new chief executive officer soon, the chairman was quoted as saying.

The operator removed previous CEO Khalid al-Kaf in February, who had been suspended since November when the company first restated its results. Deputy CEO Serkan Okandan has been serving as temporary head since November. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
