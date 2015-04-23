FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Mobily says board recommends not paying Q1 dividend
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 23, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Mobily says board recommends not paying Q1 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - The board of Saudi Arabia’s Mobily has recommended that the loss-making telecommunications operator not pay a dividend for the first quarter of 2015, it said on Thursday.

Mobily, which is under investigation by the bourse regulator for insider trading and share price manipulation, this week reported a first-quarter loss of 199 million riyals ($53 million).

In November, the company restated 18 months of earnings and then posted a huge loss in the final quarter of last year. It also re-stated its 2014 earnings in February, which revealed the company had made a full-year loss.

“The company will evaluate the feasibility of distribution of dividends for the coming quarters,” Mobily said in a Thursday statement to Riyadh’s bourse. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

