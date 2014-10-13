FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 13, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi telco Mobily names Etisalat's Okandan as deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s second biggest telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has appointed Serkan Okandan as its deputy chief executive, it said in a statement on Monday.

Okandan is currently chief financial officer at United Arab Emirates-based Etisalat and has been appointed to the Saudi firm “to support the company’s daily operational works”.

Reached by text message, Okandan told Reuters he would remain as finance head of Etisalat. Okandan, who analysts credit with vastly improving the depth and detail of Etisalat’s financial reporting, has been CFO since January 2012.

Etisalat owns 28 percent of Mobily. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

