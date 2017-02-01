FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Saudi's Mobily signs 7.9 bln riyals refinancing with banks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 7 months ago

Saudi's Mobily signs 7.9 bln riyals refinancing with banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's second largest mobile telephone operator, said on Wednesday it had signed a 7.9 billion riyals ($2.11 bln) refinancing facility with a group of banks.

The murabaha facility will refinance a significant part of Mobily's current debt, the company said in a statement, adding that the new facility was unsecured and had a seven years maturity, with a two-year grace period and five years repayment period.

A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards.

The group of banks included National Commercial Bank , Banque Saudi Fransi, Samba Financial Group , Saudi British Bank, Riyad Bank and Al Rajhi Bank, it said. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.