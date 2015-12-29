FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Mobily agrees with majority of lenders to waive breach
December 29, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Mobily agrees with majority of lenders to waive breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has agreed with the majority of its lenders to waive the breach of covenant under several loan facilities totalling 12.1 billion riyals ($3.23 billion), it said on Tuesday.

Mobily is still in negotiations with others lenders relating to its export credit agency facilities and other bilateral facilities to reach a similar waiver agreement, it said in a bourse statement.

The telecoms company, part-owned by Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat, revealed in February that it was in breach of the terms of loans from various lenders after issuing a drastically reduced restatement of previously announced profit.

It had hoped to reach an agreement with lenders to set new covenants for some outstanding loans by the end of 2015.

$1 = 3.7492 riyals Reporting by Nadia Saleem editing by Louise Heavens

