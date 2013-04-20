FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Saudi's Mobily misses estimates with 11 pct profit rise
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 20, 2013 / 3:40 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Saudi's Mobily misses estimates with 11 pct profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects lead to say Mobily profit misses rather than beats analyst estimates)

RIYADH, April 20 (Reuters) - Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia’s second-biggest telecom operator, missed forecasts with an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Saturday.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat , made a first-quarter net profit of 1.340 billion riyals, up from 1.207 billion riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily, which competes with the Gulf’s No.2 operator Saudi Telecom Co and Zain Saudi, would make a quarterly profit of 1.37 billion riyals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.