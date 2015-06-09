FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Mobily says postpones Tuesday's annual shareholder meeting
June 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Mobily says postpones Tuesday's annual shareholder meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Mobily postponed its annual shareholder meeting scheduled for Tuesday until the telecom operator completes a study of an initial regulatory report examining accounting irregularities at the company.

Mobily revealed the decision to delay the annual meeting in a statement to Riyadh’s bourse on Tuesday.

The market regulator has suspended Mobily’s shares pending the company’s response to its preliminary report on irregularities in its finiancial statements.

Mobily stunned investors by slashing 18 months of previously announced profits last November. It also reported a huge fourth-quarter loss, revised its 2014 earnings to a loss from a prior-declared profit and made a further loss in the first quarter.

The company blamed these problems on accounting errors. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)

