FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q2 net profit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 26, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q2 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), which had slashed 27 months of previously-reported earnings by nearly $1 billion, swung to a net profit in the second quarter, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , made a net profit of 18.8 million riyals in the three months to June 30. This compares with a loss of 901 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Mobily would make a quarterly net profit of 52.5 million riyals for the period.

In July 2015, Mobily made the last in a series of earnings restatements that in total cut 27 months of profits to March 31, 2015, by 3.63 billion riyals.

Reporting by David French; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.