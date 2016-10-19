FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi telco Mobily's net losses widen in Q3
October 19, 2016 / 2:21 PM / in 10 months

Saudi telco Mobily's net losses widen in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian telecom company Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) reported a third-quarter net loss on Wednesday, missing analysts' forecasts for a profit.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , made a net loss of 167.7 million riyals in the three months to Sept. 30. This compares with a loss of 158.3 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Mobily would make a quarterly net profit of 15.06 million riyals for the period. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
