Saudi Mobily swings to 2014 loss in audited numbers, breached loan covenants

RIYADH/DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Mobily on Wednesday said it swung to a full-year loss in 2014 after the telecommunications operator announced its audited results, also revealing it had breached loan covenants with various lenders.

Mobily -- formally called Etihad Etisalat -- made a loss of 913 million riyals ($243.4 million) in 2014 after it took an additional charge of 1.13 billion riyals, it said in a statement to Riyadh’s bourse.

In January, the company announced its unaudited 2014 results, which showed it made a full-year profit of 219.8 million riyals that included a fourth-quarter loss of 2.28 billion riyals.

The company’s shares were suspended by the regulator on Wednesday, following the earnings restatement.

The revised full-year earnings is another setback for Mobily, whose problems stem from what it describes as accounting errors relating to the booking of revenue from wholesale broadband leases and mobile promotional campaigns.

These mistakes also led it to cut its profits for 2013 and the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals in November.

Consequently, the company -- 27.5 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat -- has breached covenants on long-term loans with various lenders, it said in Wednesday’s statement without elaborating what terms had been violated.

Mobily said it expects negotiations with lenders to amend the loan covenants will be successfully concluded in the second quarter of 2015.

It did not specify whether its earnings for the fourth-quarter of 2014 had also been revised in the audited results.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mobily announced the departure of its long-serving chief executive Khalid al-Kaf. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Matt Smith; Editing by David French)