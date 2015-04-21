Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q1 net loss, misses forecasts

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), whose earnings scandal led to the departure of its chief executive, missed forecasts as it swung to a 199 million riyal ($53.1 million) net loss in the first quarter, it said on Tuesday.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat , made a net profit of 1.61 billion riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.

Two analysts forecast Mobily, which competes with the Gulf’s No.1 operator Saudi Telecom Co and Zain Saudi , would make a quarterly profit of 470.1 million riyals and 515.0 million riyals, respectively. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)