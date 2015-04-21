FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q1 net loss, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 21, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q1 net loss, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), whose earnings scandal led to the departure of its chief executive, missed forecasts as it swung to a 199 million riyal ($53.1 million) net loss in the first quarter, it said on Tuesday.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat , made a net profit of 1.61 billion riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.

Two analysts forecast Mobily, which competes with the Gulf’s No.1 operator Saudi Telecom Co and Zain Saudi , would make a quarterly profit of 470.1 million riyals and 515.0 million riyals, respectively. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.