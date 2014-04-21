Saudi telco Mobily Q1 net profit rises 4.5 pct, misses estimates

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia’s No.2 telecom operator, missed forecasts with a 4.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat , made a first-quarter net profit of 1.4 billion riyals ($373.3 million), up from 1.34 billion riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse filing.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily, which competes with the Gulf’s No.1 operator Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and Zain Saudi, would make a quarterly profit of 1.52 billion riyals.