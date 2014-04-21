FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi telco Mobily Q1 net profit rises 4.5 pct, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
April 21, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi telco Mobily Q1 net profit rises 4.5 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia’s No.2 telecom operator, missed forecasts with a 4.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat , made a first-quarter net profit of 1.4 billion riyals ($373.3 million), up from 1.34 billion riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse filing.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily, which competes with the Gulf’s No.1 operator Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and Zain Saudi, would make a quarterly profit of 1.52 billion riyals.

$1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.