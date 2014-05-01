Saudi's Mobily to pay Q1 dividend of 1.25 riyals/share

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) will pay a first-quarter cash dividend of 1.25 riyals ($0.33) per share, the telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

Mobily’s dividend for the prior-year period was 1.15 riyals per share, Reuters data shows.

Investors holding Mobily shares at the end of trading on May 6 will qualify for the dividend, said Mobily, which last month reported a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly profit that missed analyst estimates. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)