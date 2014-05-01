FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Mobily to pay Q1 dividend of 1.25 riyals/share
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
May 1, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Mobily to pay Q1 dividend of 1.25 riyals/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) will pay a first-quarter cash dividend of 1.25 riyals ($0.33) per share, the telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

Mobily’s dividend for the prior-year period was 1.15 riyals per share, Reuters data shows.

Investors holding Mobily shares at the end of trading on May 6 will qualify for the dividend, said Mobily, which last month reported a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly profit that missed analyst estimates. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.