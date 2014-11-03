FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobily restates profits for 2013 and first half of 2014
November 3, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mobily restates profits for 2013 and first half of 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* Saudi telco Mobily says has restated 2013 net profit as 5.94 billion riyals ($1.58 billion), down from 6.68 billion riyals previously.

* Mobily says restatement is due to an error in booking revenue from a promotional campaign.

* Mobily also restates Q1 2014 net profit as 1.61 billion riyals, up from 1.4 billion riyals previously.

* Mobily restates Q2 2014 net profit as 412 million riyals, down from 1.31 billion riyals previously.

* Mobily says profits from Q1 and Q2 2014 also affected by promotional campaign revenue error. Q2 further impacted by restatement of capital lease contract revenue. ($1 = 3.7512 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by David French)

