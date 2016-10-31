FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Saudi telco Mobily says extends STC towers study beyond Oct. 31
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 31, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

Saudi telco Mobily says extends STC towers study beyond Oct. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian telecom operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said on Monday it extended its agreement with Saudi Telecom Co (STC) to jointly study options for their network of transmitter towers past an Oct. 31 deadline.

"As discussions of this nature can take time to produce results, the parties have agreed to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)," Mobily said in a bourse statement.

"As previously disclosed, the MoU will be automatically extended for consecutive periods of 30 calendar days, unless otherwise agreed between the parties," it added, referring to a July 31 filing announcing the joint study.

Both Mobily and STC, as well as third operator Zain Saudi Arabia, have been considering whether to offload towers in recent months to cut costs, either via a sale to a private investor or through a merging of their networks. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.