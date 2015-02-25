FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi regulator suspends Mobily shares after 2014 results revision
February 25, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi regulator suspends Mobily shares after 2014 results revision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority suspended trading in the shares of telecommunications operator Mobily on Wednesday after the firm revised its 2014 financials, posting a loss instead of the earlier announced profit.

Mobily on Wednesday said it had swung to a full-year loss in 2014, according to audited results, also revealing it had breached loan covenants with various lenders.

The regulator said the shares would be suspended until Mobily discloses detailed reasons for the revisions and all other relevant developments. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Matt Smith)

