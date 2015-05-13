FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia regulator suspends trade in Mobily shares
May 13, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia regulator suspends trade in Mobily shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market regulator said on Wednesday it had suspended trade in the shares of telecommunications operator Mobily for two hours to give the company time to clarify information related to one of its businesses.

The Capital Market Authority did not provide any more information in its statement. Mobily had not yet started trading for the day.

The company is planning to sell its telecommunications towers portfolio for up to $2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

