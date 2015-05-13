FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia regulator refers Mobily case to public prosecution
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 13, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia regulator refers Mobily case to public prosecution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s regulator has referred the case of suspected insider trading involving telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) to the public prosecution, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Capital Market Authority launched an investigation into the firm in November after Mobily restated a year and a half of its earnings.

On Wednesday, the regulator said procedures relating to other relevant suspected violations were ongoing, without elaborating.

Earlier in the day, Mobily said it was studying the possibility of selling its telecommunications towers but hadn’t reached any agreement yet.

It followed the regulator suspending trade in Mobily shares for two hours to give the company time to clarify information related to one of its businesses.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that Mobily planned to sell its telecommunications towers portfolio for up to $2 billion. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.