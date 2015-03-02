FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi mkt regulator says suspects insider trading in Mobily shares
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 2, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi mkt regulator says suspects insider trading in Mobily shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH/DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s market regulator is investigating possible insider trading in shares of telecommunications operator Mobily relating to its shock earnings restatement, the watchdog said on its website on Monday.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Mobily in November after the firm slashed its profits for 2013 and the first half of 2014 by a combined $381 million, citing accounting errors.

The CMA’s preliminary probe into the company’s earnings releases “ended in the suspicion” that Mobily had violated one of its listing rules and two articles of the Capital Market Law, according to the website statement.

Mobily said in a bourse statement it was “committed to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities.”

Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Matt Smith, writing by Matt Smith, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.