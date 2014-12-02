FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi telco Mobily says seeks arbitration on money owed by Zain Saudi
December 2, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi telco Mobily says seeks arbitration on money owed by Zain Saudi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s second-biggest telecom operator Mobily has asked for arbitration about money it claims it is owed by smaller rival Zain Saudi , Mobily said on Tuesday.

Mobily in 2008 signed an agreement with Zain Saudi, an affiliate of Kuwait’s Zain, to provide services including domestic roaming and site sharing, according to a bourse statement.

Consequently, Zain Saudi owed Mobily - also known as Etihad Etisalat and an affiliate of Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat - 2.2 billion riyals ($586.21 million) as of Nov. 30, 2013, the statement said.

Mobily received irregular payments from Zain Saudi, the statement added. The statement did not say how much money Mobily was seeking from Zain Saudi via arbitration.

“Mobily could not reach an amicable settlement with Zain Saudi,” the statement added. “Accordingly, and for the purpose to protect Mobily rights, Mobily decided to revert back to arbitration as per the Arbitration Rules and Regulations and in accordance with the said Service Agreement.” ($1 = 3.7529 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith, Editing by William Maclean)

