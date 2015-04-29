FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Mobinil sells unit stake to Eaton Towers subsidiary
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 29, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Mobinil sells unit stake to Eaton Towers subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Mobinil said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in an Egyptian mobile tower services firm to a subsidiary of telecommunications tower firm Eaton Towers in a deal worth about 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($131.15 million).

The mobile phone carrier said it had sold its 99.99 percent stake in the Egyptian Company for Mobile Tower Services to Eaton Towers Egypt Limited, a subsidiary of Eaton Towers.

This week, Mobinil said its losses had declined by 80.2 percent in the first quarter.

Mobinil, 99 percent owned by France’s Orange, said revenue rose to 2.794 billion pounds from 2.649 billion.

$1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.