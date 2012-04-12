FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 12, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

France Tel agrees terms to buy OTMT Mobinil shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - France Telecom has reached a final agreement on terms for its purchase of shares in Egyptian mobile operator Mobinil from its local partner OTMT, the companies said on Thursday.

The agreement means France Telecom will now launch a tender offer to acquire 100 percent of Mobinil’s capital at a price of 202.5 Egyptian pounds per share, subject to regulatory approval, they said in a joint statement.

“OTMT is expected to receive aggregate proceeds of approximately 6 billion Egyptian pounds ($993.87 million) for its direct and indirect ECMS stake tendered,” they said.

$1 = 6.0370 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer

