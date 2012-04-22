FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt regulator clears France Tel's Mobinil offer
April 22, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Egypt regulator clears France Tel's Mobinil offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - Egypt’s financial market regulator EFSA said on Sunday that France Telecom can go ahead with a tender offer for a stake in mobile operator Mobinil held by local shareholder Orascom Telecom Media and Technology.

France Telecom plans to purchase most of OTMT’s stake for 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion). Some media had reported that EFSA may reject the deal, or was delaying it until the French firm responded to a request for information.

In a statement confirming its approval, EFSA gave a list of technical requirements the companies must fulfil, such as publishing full details of the tender offer within two days. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)

