BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar has appointed Frenchman Ludovic Pech, previously at France Telecom unit Orange Romania, as its new Chief Financial Officer, the group said on Wednesday.

Pech replaces Werner De Laet, who was appointed as boss of Orange Luxembourg in March 2013.

France Telecom has a 52.9 percent stake in Mobistar.