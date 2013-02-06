Mobistar cuts into dividend as it spends more on network

BRUSSELS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar will pay out less to shareholders in 2013 as it increases the amount it expects to invest into faster mobile phone networks, it said on Wednesday.

Mobistar will pay a dividend of 1.80 euros per share, to be approved by shareholders in May 2013, down from the 3.70 euros per share, which included an extraordinary dividend, it paid in 2012.

Core profit for 2012 came in at 494.1 million euros ($668.44 million), ahead of the 481 million expected in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)