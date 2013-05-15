FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobistar pulls plug on fixed line consumer services
May 15, 2013 / 6:50 AM / in 4 years

Mobistar pulls plug on fixed line consumer services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar said on Wednesday that it would stop offering fixed line services until the regulator puts into place a more favourable environment for accessing competitors’ networks.

Mobistar has been struggling to come up with competitive offers for broadband via the network of former state telecoms monopoly Belgacom and TV services via satellite.

The group said the decision had no impact on its products for companies.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Ben Deighton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
