UPDATE 1-Mobistar's new tariffs help H1 profit beat consensus

* H1 core profit 249.7 mln eur vs 236.1 mln expected

* Reiterates outlook

* Plans 100 mln eur extra savings (Adds details from statement, background)

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar beat expectations in the first half as its new tailored tariff structure brought in customers, the company said on Tuesday, helping to mitigate the impact of regulations.

The country’s second-largest mobile group, majority-owned by France Telecom, said its new tariff structure for mobile phones, based on different animals for each subscription type -- Squirrel, Kangaroo, Dolphin and Panther -- brought in 160,000 customers since it was launched in April.

European telecom groups are struggling with declining revenues and profits, as an increasing number of users install messaging applications on their smartphones that allow them to bypass traditional, higher margin, text messages and calls.

Mobistar’s core profit in the first half of the year declined by almost 8 percent to 249.7 million euros ($302.6 million), hit by the impact of regulations, such as a cap on charges to use mobile phones abroad and routing competitors’ calls, and more people making calls across different mobile networks.

However, the profit beat 236.1 million euros expected on average by nine banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

The firm also said it planned an extra 100 million euros in savings between 2013 and 2015, in addition to the 130 million euros it already saved from its existing cost-cutting plan.

For the full year, Mobistar repeated its expectation for its core profit to fall to between 460 and 500 million euros, compared with 530 million euros in 2011.

However, in forecasts issued before the results were announced, analysts with a strong track record showed they were more pessimistic than the consensus and see Mobistar’s core profit coming in at the lower end of this range, according to StarMine SmartEstimate.

The StarMine consensus for 2012 EBITDA is 478.8 million euros, while the SmartEstimate of better-rated analysts is for 473.9 million euros. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Chris Gallagher)