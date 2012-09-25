FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgians rush for new iPhone without knowing price
September 25, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Belgians rush for new iPhone without knowing price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - More than 10,000 Belgians have already registered to buy Apple’s new iPhone ahead of its official Belgian launch on Friday, though they do not yet know how much the device will cost them, operator Mobistar said on Friday.

Handsets in Belgium are usually not subsidised and the predecessor model of the iPhone 5 costs between 630 and 740 euros ($810-$960) in Mobistar’s web shop.

“They want the device no matter what, so they are willing to pay the price they have to,” a spokeswoman for the group said.

Apple has sold over 5 million iPhone 5 smartphones in the first three days of its market launch in other parts of the world.

In the Netherlands, KPN leases the phone to customers for 37 euros a month - but only when they also take up a two-year contract to use the phone network and accompanying services.

U.S.-based Apple said on Monday that the iPhone 5 was so successful that the company had run out of its initial supply and many pre-orders were scheduled to go out in October.

