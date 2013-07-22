FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mobistar sharply cuts 2013 guidance
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 22, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Mobistar sharply cuts 2013 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms operator Mobistar SA sharply cut its guidance for revenue and profit this year after earnings tumbled in the second quarter and with a gloomy view for the rest of the year.

The company, which focuses on mobile telephony, said revenue would drop by as much as 12 percent in 2013 and core profit (EBITDA) would be a minimum of 300 million euros ($394.2 million).

In April, when releasing first quarter results, it had forecast a decrease in revenue of between 4 and 6 percent and core profit of 380-420 million euros.

($1 = 0.7611 euros)

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.