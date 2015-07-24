FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobistar should not be at lower end of guidance range - CFO
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 24, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Mobistar should not be at lower end of guidance range - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone group Mobistar profit should not be at the lower end of its 2015 guidance range, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

Earlier, Mobistar said its core profit in the first half of 2015 came in at 142 million euros and maintained its guidance of 260 and 280 million euros ($285.1-307.1 million) for the full year.

“As of today there is nothing that would lead us to think that we will be at the lower part of the fork,” CFO Ludovic Pech told Reuters. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

