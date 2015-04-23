FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobistar posts unexpected rise in first-quarter profit
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 23, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Mobistar posts unexpected rise in first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar on Thursday reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter core profit and repeated its outlook for 2015.

Core profit (EBITDA) rose 6.8 percent in the first quarter to 68.8 million euros ($73.6 million), above the 64.5 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The group, in which France’s Orange has a majority stake, repeated the guidance it gave in February, expecting a 2015 core profit between 260 and 280 million euros. It was 274.9 million euros in 2014.

$1 = 0.9344 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

