UPDATE 1-Mobistar posts unexpected rise in first-quarter profit

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar on Thursday reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter core profit as the group managed to cut costs while revenue declined.

Core profit (EBITDA) rose 6.8 percent in the first quarter to 68.8 million euros ($73.6 million), above the 64.5 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The group, in which France’s Orange has a majority stake, repeated the guidance it gave in February, expecting a 2015 core profit between 260 and 280 million euros. It was 274.9 million euros in 2014.

Mobistar said the cost savings came from the outsourcing of its IT development and operations unit and the merger of its consumer sales and distribution units into a single department.

These cost cuts made up for lower revenues and handset sales.

The group said it had 2.163 million customers on a monthly contract in the first quarter of 2015, down from the 2.180 million in the same period last year.

Mobistar’s shares fell sharply on Monday when rival cable operator Telenet, which has been using Mobistar’s network for its mobile services, announced that it would buy KPN’s Belgian mobile unit Base.

Mobistar said it expected Telenet to honour its MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) contract, which runs until the end of 2017.