FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's Mobistar sees improving trend after tough first quarter
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 24, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Belgium's Mobistar sees improving trend after tough first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar said on Thursday that prices should begin to stabilise after first quarter core profit dropped by more than a third on lost customers and remaining clients spending less.

The group’s profits have been under severe pressure for the past years due regulatory caps on charges and a high level of competition sparked by new Belgian rules limiting the maximum duration of a contract to six months.

Mobistar has also been penalised by the fact that, unlike competitors Belgacom and Telenet, it does not have its own fixed line network, making it unable to respond to a trend where mobile phone services are sold jointly with home broadband and digital TV.

The group, majority owned by France’s Orange, lost 79,000 customers from the fourth quarter of 2013 and the remaining users spent less on their monthly bill, 23.4 euros from and average of 24.0 euros in the previous quarter.

Mobistar added, however, that it noticed an improving trend over the first three months of the year, keeping its full year outlook for a core profit between 250 and 280 million euros ($345.7-$387.2 million), from 336 million euros in 2013.

“The market repricing should also start losing its intensity,” Chief Financial Officer Ludovic Pech said in a statement.

Core profit fell 34.6 percent in the first quarter to 64.5 million euros, just above the 62.5 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.