Belgium's Mobistar gains customers in third quarter
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 20, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Belgium's Mobistar gains customers in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar SA grew its customer base for the first time in two years and slightly increased its outlook for the full year.

The company gained 19,900 customers in the third quarter, a reversal of a downward trend which started in the third quarter of 2012. The group had lost 52,700 customers in the second quarter.

Core profit fell 22 percent in the third quarter to 70.7 million euros ($90.2 million), just above the 69.2 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Mobistar slightly raised the bottom end of its outlook range and now expects 2014 core profit to be between 260 and 280 million euros, up from 250 to 280 million euros. ($1 = 0.7839 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu)

