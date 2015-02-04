FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's Mobistar adds more contract customers in Q4
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 4, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Belgium's Mobistar adds more contract customers in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone group Mobistar on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter results broadly in line with expectations and that it added more customers on a contract.

Core profit fell 5.1 percent to 57.2 million euros ($65.64 million) in the final quarter of 2014, broadly in line with the 57.4 million expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

The group, in which France’s Orange has a majority stake, added 6,600 customers on a contract, an improvement from the third quarter when 1,300 customers joined.

While it added customers on a monthly contract, the group lost 23,300 customers with a prepaid card. ($1 = 0.8715 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.