Belgium's Mobistar adds more contract customers in Q4

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone group Mobistar on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter results broadly in line with expectations and that it added more customers on a contract.

Core profit fell 5.1 percent to 57.2 million euros ($65.64 million) in the final quarter of 2014, broadly in line with the 57.4 million expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

The group, in which France’s Orange has a majority stake, added 6,600 customers on a contract, an improvement from the third quarter when 1,300 customers joined.

While it added customers on a monthly contract, the group lost 23,300 customers with a prepaid card. ($1 = 0.8715 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)