Mobistar expects to top 2015 guidance after strong Q3

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar on Tuesday said it would beat its 2015 guidance, after a solid third quarter driven by higher customer spending.

Core profit (REBITDA) unexpectedly rose 11.3 percent in the third quarter to 86 million euros ($97.43 million), well above the 75.3 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Mobistar added it would exceed the high end of its 2015 guidance for REBITDA of between 260 and 280 million euros.

The group said average spending per user increased to 23.90 euros in the third quarter, compared to 23.50 euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)