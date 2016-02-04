FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobistar Q4 profit misses estimate on provision for pylon tax
February 4, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Mobistar Q4 profit misses estimate on provision for pylon tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Belgian telecommunications group Mobistar on Thursday posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit as it took an additional provision for a tax on mobile phone masts imposed by the regional government in the south of Belgium.

Core profit (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter came in at 47.9 million euros ($53.1 million), below the 58.4 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts, because of a 10 million euro provision for the tax.

For 2016, the group said it expected core profit of between 270 million and 290 million euros, compared with the 282.8 million euros in 2015.

The group, which is majority owned by France’s Orange said it would also start operating under the name Orange before the end of the year. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu)

