Mobistar profit drops, reduces 2012 net profit forecast
October 23, 2012 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

Mobistar profit drops, reduces 2012 net profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mobistar, Belgium’s second biggest mobile phone operator, announced an 8 percent decline in third-quarter core profit on Tuesday, and said its net profit this year would be lower than previously forecast.

Mobistar, majority-owned by France Telecom, confirmed its forecast that turnover in 2012 would fall by as much as to 2 percent and core profit would be 460-500 million euros ($601-654 million).

However, it said accelerated depreciation of its IT infrastructure would be as much as 20 million euros, resulting in a net profit of 157-182 million euros. It had previously forecast 170-195 million euros. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Ethan Bilby; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

