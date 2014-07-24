FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange has no plans to sell Mobistar stake - Mobistar CEO
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 24, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Orange has no plans to sell Mobistar stake - Mobistar CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar will not be sold by its largest shareholder, France’s Orange, Mobistar’s Chief Executive said, commenting on reports that other operators were interested in buying the group.

“I read just like you in the papers that there is interest in Mobistar from other players. We have said repeatedly, and our main shareholder has said this: There are no plans to sell Mobistar,” Mobistar CEO Jean-Marc Harion told a conference call on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Belgian media wrote that the main shareholder of French cable group Numericable was looking to buy assets in Belgium such as Mobistar. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.