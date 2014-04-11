FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobistar enters into agreement with Euphony's bankruptcy receivers
#Bankruptcy News
April 11, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mobistar enters into agreement with Euphony's bankruptcy receivers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Mobistar SA

* Mobistar SA Mobistar : Mobistar: Mobistar has entered into an agreement with the bankruptcy receivers of Euphony

* Business continuity for the customers is assured

* Has entered into an agreement yesterday with bankruptcy receivers about take-over of certain assets of Euphony Benelux NV

* The ADSL-customers and the fix telephony customers are being transferred as a result of which the service towards these customers remains assured

* Take-over price will not be made public

* Mobistar also has the intention to continue these activities together with a number of former Euphony personnel

* Mobistar is also taking over the brand Euphony as well as the other brands that are related to the telecom activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

