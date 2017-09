July 24 (Reuters) - Mobistar Sa

* Mobistar’s retail customer base stabilised sequentially in Q2

* Mobistar’s service revenues and restated EBITDA increased sequentially in Q2 of 2014 marking a reversal of declining trend in previous quarters

* Results of first half of 2014 enabled mobistar to confirm its outlook for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: