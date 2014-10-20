FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobistar SA raises restated EBITDA guidance floor for FY 2014
October 20, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mobistar SA raises restated EBITDA guidance floor for FY 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mobistar SA

* Mobistar : Mobistar Q3 2014 results

* Postpaid customer base back to growth in Q3 and full year restated ebitda guidance floor raised

* Mobistar’s retail customer base in belgium increased sequentially by 55,267 in Q3

* Blended ARPU in belgium in Q3 amounted to 23.9 euros, confirming stabilisation versus previous quarters

* A total turnover of 934 million euros

* Mobistar is raising its restated EBITDA guidance floor for full year 2014, by narrowing its range to between 260 and 280 million euros from between 250 and 280 million previously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

